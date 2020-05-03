Her college decision was one Amanda Moore explored thoroughly.
In middle school, the standout McLean High School senior softball pitcher first became interested in attending the United States Coast Guard Academy. She visited the campus, met the head softball coach, and the two kept in touch over the years.
In recent days, after an involved admissions process, the right-hander and McLean Little League softball product learned she was accepted. Then she officially committed to study and play softball for the New London, Conn., service academy, where her uncle attended years ago. She reports June 29.
“The academy always was kind of on my radar and a place I could see myself going,” said Moore, who has been one of the most accomplished pitchers in McLean High softball history, with 29 career wins and 325 strikeouts. “The more I visited there, the more I loved it. I did a one-week intense summer program there last summer and it went well.”
Moore will be a pitcher and an outfielder at Coast Guard, where Audrey Bartz, who played for Washington-Lee High School, is a player. Moore said the academy’s routine of awakening at 5:30 a.m. and in bed by 10 p.m. is not a concern. She will major in civil engineering.
If the 2020 high school season had not been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Moore could have finished her career with more than 40 victories and maybe 500 strikeouts. Of her 29 career wins, 15 were shutouts. Of those, two were no-hitters and one a perfect game.
“Amanda has been a spectacular player, leader and captain for our program,” McLean coach Maurice Tawil said. “We look forward to watching her compete at the next level.”
The Coast Guard team was off to a 9-1 start under longtime head coach Donna Koczajowski this spring when that season was canceled, as well.
Last spring for McLean, Moore was chosen as the Liberty District Pitcher of the Year and was a first-team all-region selection. She tossed a five-hitter and struck out 10, leading McLean to a 1-0 region-quarterfinal victory over the two-time defending state champion Madison Warhawks.
“That was my favorite game,” Moore said.
NOTE: Moore’s family has a history of military service academies. In addition to Moore’s uncle at the Coast Guard, her grandfather was in the U.S. Marine Corps and her great-grandfather attended the U.S. Naval Academy.
