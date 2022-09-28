Former Langley High School tennis player Kevin Pendergrast recently was selected to the Guilford College Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022. The induction ceremony will be Oct. 8 at the Greensboro, N.C., college.
The late Pendergrast, who died from a rare adrenal-gland cancer in 2015 at age 40, is the son of Dell and Tula Pendergrast of McLean.
“We are very delighted Kevin was selected into the Hall of Fame and my wife, Tula, and I are looking forward to attending the induction ceremony,” Dell Pendergrast said.
At Guilford in the 1990s, Kevin Pendergrast set men’s tennis records that stand today, and twice played in the NCAA Division III national-championship tournament.
He is ranked first in career singles wins (69), doubles victories (47) and overall wins (116) at the college. Pendergrast also is tied for seventh in single-season overall wins (35) and eighth overall in single-season singles wins (21).
He was a three-time all-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection and was named the conference’s Player of the Year in 1995.
In addition, Pendergrast was named Division III All-American in 1996; the 1994 and 1995 Best Undergraduate Male Athlete; and received the 1995 Nereus C. English Athletic Leadership Award and 1996 Best Senior Male Athlete Award.
Prior to college, Pendergrast was a standout player on the boys tennis team at Langley in 1989 and 1990 as a freshman and sophomore under former coach Anne Beasley. He was a member of the 1989 Langley team that finished second in the AAA state tournament and was chosen all-Great Falls District in 1990.
With his family being in the Foreign Service, Pendergrast moved away from McLean and played his final two years of high-school tennis at a private school in Ottawa, Canada winning a big doubles tournament his senior year.
