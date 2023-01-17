Monica Paolicelli, a McLean resident and former soccer player at James Madison University, is the quintessential athlete.
When she was in high school at Paul VI, she played soccer and basketball, then played a year of Division 1 and a year of club soccer at JMU before graduating in 2013.
Paolicelli, who describes herself as “ultra-competitive” now has taken up pickleball. She said she first took up the game at the urging of her aunt and uncle, Jim and Cici Koons, who live in Naples, Florida and have another house on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
“About four years ago, they told me, ‘There’s this new game and everybody’s playing it. You should try it.’ I did, and I really liked that it was strategic and fast-paced,” Paolicelli said.
Another thing that prompted Paolicelli’s desire to get better at pickleball was the person she described as her athletic role model, her father Noel, who played baseball at George Mason at one time and later played minor league baseball in the Texas Rangers organization.
“He’s sort of the guy I look to for inspiration,” Paolicelli said.
When she first took up pickleball, she had a lot to learn, given that she had no tennis background. She said she made it her goal to play with people who were better than her so she could learn and she did just that. She described the toughest shot to perfect was the two-hand backhand and says her strengths even today are defense and consistency.
Paolicelli played in amateur tournaments at first, then ascended up the professional ranks, playing in small tournaments and making it her goal to “win a medal at every level.”
She said she put her name in for the Major League Pickleball Draft and was elated in December to be drafted by her local team. Her three teammates, including former ranked tennis pro Sam Querry, come from other parts of the country and world, including France, New York, and Texas.
The DC Pickleball team, as well as the league, has gained the attention of celebrities after its inaugural season in 2022.
Several luminaries, including actress Eva Longoria, supermodel Kate Upton and her husband pitcher Justin Verlander of the New York Mets, and former NBA star Shawn Marion, have invested in DCPT, while other celebrities, including LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, own shares of other teams.
DCPT, based in Columbia, MD, is part of Major League Pickleball, which consists of 24 teams, 12 premier teams (including DCPT) and 12 challenger teams.
Paolicelli said the ownership group, including managing partner Al Tylis, allowed the team to play together recently at the Dill Dinkers Pickleball center, and the quartet had great chemistry. The foursome is preparing for its first tournament in Mesa, Arizona from January 26-29.
“It was a very beneficial experience, and the owners did not have to do it. It will be great to have that familiarity with the other players on the team before we get to Mesa,” Paolicelli said.
