Add one more significant achievement, and likely the best of all, in a season full of big accomplishments and recognitions for Nick Morabito.
The McLean resident and 2022 graduate of Gonzaga College High School recently was chosen in the second round (75th pick overall) of the Major League Baseball draft by the New York Mets. The former McLean Little Leaguer says he plans to sign with the Mets to begin his professional baseball career, then probably spending a lot of time at New York’s rookie camp for a number of months in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
“I am going to sign and I’m real excited about getting started,” Morabito said.
The 5-foot-11 Morabito was an infielder and outfielder for Gonzaga this past spring, when he batted .545 with 12 home runs, 10 doubles and six triples, walked 29 times, stole 52 bases and had a .644 on-base-percentage. He batted .500 in the playoffs for Gonzaga with two homers, two triples and 11 steals.
Morabito helped the team finish 23-12 and win conference and city championships. For his efforts, Morabito was chosen as Gatorade’s District of Columbia High School Baseball Player of the Year for the 2022 spring season. He also received other various honors for his individual performance this past spring.
Bishop O’Connell High School baseball coach Kyle Padgett called Morabito one of the best high-school hitters he has ever seen. The coach also was impressed with the player’s speed.
“He was a terror on the bases against us,” Padgett said.
O’Connell is in the same league with Gonzaga.
Morabito said he wasn’t sure if the Mets wanted him to be an infielder or an outfielder.
“That will be determined,” Morabito said. “I just can’t wait to get started. There is a lot to be happy about right now with how everything has turned out.”
By signing with the Mets, Morabito will not play college baseball for Virginia Tech, where he was offered a scholarship to join the program.
“The Virginia Tech coaches have been great. They have offered a lot of good advice and they understand the situation,” Morabito said.
Morabito was projected as a second-round choice. He said he became very nervous and anxious in recent days and weeks during the leadup to the draft.
“Now all of that is gone and I can go play baseball,” he said.
Morabito’s uncle, John Morabito, was chosen during the 36th round of the 1987 Major League draft by the Chicago White Sox, after a standout career at Wake Forest University. He also has been a batting coach for Nick.
“He has given me a lot of good advice during this process and told me to enjoy everything,” Nick Morabito said.
The draftee said he has grown up as a Washington Nationals fan, but is familiar with the Mets. He now looks forward to learning a lot more about the organization that will be his employer.
