McLean resident Georgia Thompson recently finished seventh nationally at the AAU Junior Olympics 2022 in Greensboro, N.C., in the girls javelin in the age-9 division. Her longest throw was 60-feet, 6-inches.
That finish made Thompson a repeat All-American.
She also placed nationally in the same event last year.
Thompson is a fourth-grader at the Holton-Arms School.
