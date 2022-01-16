The results tell the story.
In two meetings this season, the Marshall Statesmen have been no match for the McLean Highlanders, losing by 39 and 27 points in the girls high-school basketball games.
The most recent of the two Liberty District contests was Jan. 14, with host McLean (8-5, 2-1) winning 70-43. Marshall fell to 3-10, 1-3.
The Highlanders took control early, building a 9-0 lead, were ahead 14-2 at the end of the first quarter and 40-10 at halftime. Marshall’s strongest quarter was the fourth, when the Statesmen amassed 21 points.
For McLean, Shushan Krikorian had a strong shooting game, scoring 22 points, making four of the team’s nine three-pointers to go with three assists. Krikorian made three straight threes in the third period.
Kara Bremser added 11 points for McLean and made two threes with five assists and three steals. Mia Fitzgerald had 10 points, six assists and three steals; Alyssa Evans scored eight; Ally Holder added six; and Ava Stewart had four points and five rebounds. Also, Vilte Kacerauskatie had three points and five boards, Sevyn Walton had two points and four rebounds, and Alden Wagner finished two points and three rebounds.
McLean shot 50 percent from the floor and had just a few turnovers, as the win was its second of the week. McLean topped Chantilly, 51-48, for its other win in non-district action.
For Marshall in the loss to McLean, Rylie Hughes had 11 points and six rebounds to lead the way. Alexandra Nassif scored 10 and made two three-pointers, Katherine Murphy had three points and five rebounds, and Brennah Lee-Pawlak had six points.
Marshall lost to Herndon, 46-38, earlier in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.