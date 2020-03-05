McLean High School’s Xavier Jemison had a strong showing at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 boys state track and field meet with a first and a second place in distance races.
The sophomore won the 1,600-meters in 4:20.22 and finished second in the 1,000 in 2:33.14, barely outleaned by winner Bowen Shuttleworth of Yorktown in 2:33.13.
The Oakton High boys were sixth in the team standings, lead by a fourth in the 3,200 by Garrett Woodhouse, a fourth in the 1,000 by Banerji Lucas, a fifth in the pole vault by Nicholas Scott, a sixth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 by Zach Morse, a seventh in the 3,200 by Arnav Tikhe and the 4x800 relay was sixth.
For the Marshall boys, Sebastian Malave was sixth in the 1,000, Ian Thompson sixth in the high jump, Alessandro Gatti sixth in the shot put and the 4x800 relay was eighth.
In the girls Class 6 state competition, Langley’s Hannah Richardson, a previous state champion in the event, was second in the pole vault with Oakton’s Elizabeth Upright third.
Marshall’s Haley Spoden was sixth in the 1,600 and her teammate Grace Bir eighth in the 500.
