McLean High School’s Thais Rolly has qualified to run in a national-championship race.
By virtue of finishing ninth in 17:22.21 at the Eastbay South Regional girls championship high-school cross country meet, the junior earned a spot in Eastbay’s girls national meet Dec. 11 in San Diego. The top 10 finishers in region meets earn a berth to race in the nationals.
The winning time in the south region meet was 16:38.05.
Earlier during the high-school cross country season this fall, Rolly won district and region championships and finished second in the girls Class 6 state meet. She won district, region and state high-school titles the previous season.
Also at the Eastbay South Region meet, in the boys championship race, Potomac School’s Charlie Ortmans finished 17th in 15:30.9 and Marshall High’s Sean Sanders was 87th in 16:09.88.
Earlier this fall, Ortmans won a conference championship, then later finished second in the Division I private school boys state meet.
