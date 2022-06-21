By finishing first in the girls 1,600-meter race in 4:54.92, McLean High School distance runner Thais Rolly was the lone local winner from schools in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area at the recent Virginia High School League’s Class 6 girls and boys outdoor state championship meets.
Rolly was second in the 3,200 (10:30.65) in another state race.
Another local state-meet runner-up, also was from McLean High, as Xavier Jemison was second in the boys 1,600 (4:15.93). Oakton High’s Iyasu Yemane was second in the 800.
Placing third in the boys meet was Oakton’s Elham Huq in the boys 3,200 and he ran on Oakton’s third-place 4x800 relay and Oakton’s Raquel Lewis in the girls 3,200.
Fourth was Langley’s Lila Waters in the girls 800 and 1,600 and the Madison boys 4x400 relay.
Marshall’s Sean Sanders was fifth in the boys 1,600 and sixth in the 800.
Langley’s Jack Pino was fifth in the boys 200 and seventh in the 400 and Langley’s Blake Thompson was sixth in the boys discus.
McLean’s Leah Durkee was seventh in the girls 3,200 and Oakton’s Dylan Vu-gia finished eighth in the boys pole vault.
Prior to the state meet at the 6D North Region girls and boys championshipsv , the Langley girls tied for third place and were led by some winning and second-place individual finishes.
Ana Toumazatos won the discus with a throw of 120 feet and her teammate Jaeda Fontaine-Rasaiah was second. Waters was second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800. Zoey McFadyen was runner-up in the 400 and fifth in the 200. Hazel Calway was second in the 3,200 and Madeleine Spanner took third in the 3,200.
The Oakton girls placed sixth as the 4x800 relay won (9:39.71), Lewis was third in the 1,600, Osakiodeme Ikinmwin was third in the shot put and Abba Kodiaga was third in the 300 hurdles.
For the seventh-place McLean girls, Rolly was third in the 800, Durkee was fourth in the 3,200, Mia Fitzgerald was fourth in the 200, Mary Steinbicker fourth in the 400, and Aneka Andrews sixth in the 100.
Marshall High’s Haley Spoden won the girls 3,200 at the region meet in 11:18.23 and her teammate Jada Patrick was third in the discus.
For the Madison girls, Kira Mikhin had a busy region meet. She was third in the 400, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump and 100. Madison’s Hannah Petersen was third in the pole vault.
In the boys region meet for Madison, the 4x400 relay won in 3:22.79, Robbie Jenkins was second in the 3,200 and Gray Groves second in the pole vault.
Oakton’s 4x800 relay won in 7:50.
For the Langley boys, Thompson won the discus with a throw of 138-10 and Pino was second in the 200 and third in the 100.
McLean’s Jemison was third in the 3,200.
