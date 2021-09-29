McLean High School’s Thais Rolly finished first in 17:58 in the girls challenge division at the Carlisle Invitational meet in Carlisle, Pa. on Sept. 25. The second-place time was a distant 18:13.
Thais is the defending district, region and state champion in girls high-school cross country.
* At the nighttime Braddock Relays on Sept. 25 at Lake Braddock Secondary School in a competition held under the lights throughout the grounds of school campus, the Madison High-School boys A team won the boys championship relay in 41:01. In the girls championship race, the Madison A team finished second in 50:00. W.T. Woodson was first in 48:55.
There were more than a dozen teams in each race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.