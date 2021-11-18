With a variety of top finishes, the McLean Highlanders enjoyed the strongest overall performance in program history at the Virginia High School League's Class 6 girls and boys state cross country championship meets Nov. 13.
At those races, run on the difficult Great Meadow course in The Plains, the McLean girls team earned its highest finish ever at states with a second-place with 95 points. Ocean Lakes won with 67.
Also in the girls race, defending champion Thais Rolly of McLean placed second in 17:50 behind winner Sailor Eastman of Battlefield High in 17:29.
Rolly's younger sister Calypso Rolly placed eighth (19:00) in states for McLean with teammates Elise Walker 24th (19:36), Leah Durkee 27th (19:42) and Antigone Stark 71st (21:27).
"It was a real good day for our runners with a strong performance by all," McLean coach Kyle Jemison said.
In the boys meet, McLean senior Xavier Jemison finished third in 15:59. The winning mark was 15:45.
"Thais and Xavier both ran well," Kyle Jemison said. "They finished behind runners they both have battled with for two seasons. All seven of our girls ran well."
The McLean girls won preceding region and district meets this season. Thais Rolly won the district and region races, and Xavier Jemison won the district and was second in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.