The McLean Highlanders (23-2) finished second in the girls 6D North Region volleyball tournament, losing to the Herndon Hornets, 3-2, in the seesaw Nov. 9 championship match at McLean.
Behind the hard hitting of senior Akasha Anderson, Herndon won the sets by close 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 scores, rallying in each. In the final set, McLean could not hold leads of 17-12 and 22-17. Anderson had four kills in the closing stages of that third set.
The loss snapped McLean’s 21-match winning streak for the Liberty District tournament champions, which included a 3-0 win over Herndon in the district finals and two 3-0 victories over the Hornets during the regular season.
Nicole Mallus led McLean in kills in the region final, with Alice Holoubek and Zaylie Tamashiro adding multiple kills. The Highlanders were hurt by multiple service errors in the first set.
McLean, which led early in each set, was playing in a region final for the first time.
The Highlanders were 2-1 in the region tourney, defeating Centreville, 3-0, and Langley, 3-2, prior to the title match.
The Langley Saxons were 1-1 in the region tournament, losing in the semifinals to McLean, and Madison Warhawks and Oakton Cougars each were 0-1.
