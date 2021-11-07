To say Nick Halteh had a busy fall football season for the McLean Highlanders would be an understatement, considering his workload.
The senior played multiple positions for the Highlanders on offense and special teams, seeing action on defense, as well. It was on offense and special teams, though, where the 5-foot-9 Halteh made his biggest impact, amassing 1,776 combined yards over the 10-game regular season.
“We certainly used Nick in many ways and he was productive,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “We probably could have used him even more in some ways. That’s on us.”
Halteh gained yardage as a wide receiver, runningback, kick returner and completing one option pass.
His most yardage came as a wide receiver, where Halteh caught 54 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. As a runningback, Halteh had 10 rushes for 87 yards. Halteh completed one pass for 21.
As a returner, Halteh ran back 29 kickoffs for 683 yards and three TDs, and he returned 16 punts for 187 yards.
His three kickoff returns for TDs went for 99 yards against Langley, 96 against Fairfax and 90 against South Lakes.
Halteh’s best game as far as combined yardage was the 291 he gained against Marshall the second contest of the season. He caught eight passes for 144 yards, returned kicks for 133, had one carry for three yards and returned a punt for 11.
In his 260-yard effort in the fourth game against Fairfax, Halteh had 166 in kickoff returns, 62 receiving and 32 rushing. He had another game with 214 yards total.
Halteh closed his prep football career playing a road game against Langley in a big neighborhood rivalry showdown Nov. 5. He had 159 combined yards in the loss, catching three passes for 56 yards and a score, returning a kickoff 99 for a TD and rushing for four yards.
