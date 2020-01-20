During the McLean Highlanders’ 67-56 win over the Fairfax Rebels in girls Liberty District high-school basketball action last week, senior guard Elizabeth Dufrane became the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball, for boys and girls.
She ended the week with 1,319 career points, passing the old mark held by boys player Tarek Ammoury. Dufrane, who will play in college at Drexel, scored 25 points and made five three-pointers against Fairfax.
In a later loss to South Lakes by a 54-44 score, Dufrane had a streak of making more than 30 straight foul shots come to an end, when she made 3 of 4 shots and finished with nine points. She was 10 of 10 from the line in a win over Yorktown prior to the Fairfax games.
Elly Glenn for McLean (9-6, 1-2) scored 14 and Mia Fitzgerald 11 in the loss to South Lakes, as McLean fell to 9-6, 1-2.
McLean’s Sophie Smith scored 11 against Fairfax, Kendall Jones had six points and eight rebounds, Caroline Wagner added six points and 10 boards and Fitzgerald had nine points.
* The Oakton Cougars had one of their biggest wins of the season with a 53-50 road victory over South Lakes last week in girls action. Oakton outscored the hosts, 22-13, in the final period and made 22 of 27 foul shots in the game.
Grace Meshanko had 18 points, Kara Vietmeyer 15 and Sophia Zinzi 14 for Oakton.
In a previous 61-41 victory over Mount Vernon, Zinzi made four three-pointers and scored 25. Meshanko and Sejal Singh scored 11 each and Vietmeyer nine. Oakton made 13 of 16 foul shots.
Oakton (12-4, 2-1) went 3-0 last week, ending with a 43-40 win over Chantilly in a Concorde District game. Oakton outscored Chantilly, 31-15, in the second half after trailing 25-12 at halftime. Vietmeyer had 16 points, Zinzi eight and Hannah Kaloi seven.
* The Madison Warhawks (16-0, 3-0) defeated Chantilly, 42-39, then Westfield, 73-27, in Concorde District girls games last week to remain undefeated.
Against Westfield, Tedi Makrigiorgos made five three-pointers and scored 23 points for Madison and Samantha Glowasky had three threes for nine points. Keira Kohler had a productive game with four points, 15 rebounds, five blocks and five assists.
* The Madison Warhawks (10-5, 3-0) rallied from an eight-point deficit at the end of three periods to defeat the host Westfield Bulldogs, 55-54, in overtime in a Jan. 17 boys Concorde District game. Madison trailed by 12 at halftime in winning its third in a row.
Logan Spafford had 16 points, Elijah Turner 15 and Soren Almquist 11 for Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.