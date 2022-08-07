With an undefeated record through all three of their tournaments and outscoring those opponents 119-10 in those nine contests, the summer softball playoff season became a triple crown of championships for the McLean Little League age 9-11 all-stars.
The girls team recently capped its campaign by winning a four-team southeast region Tournament of Champions competition in Clarksville, Tenn., with a 3-0 record. Prior to that event, McLean won district and state tournaments.
In all, the all-stars had five shutouts during those tournaments.
In the Tennessee tourney, McLean defeated Florida, 8-3, in its first game, blanked Georgia, 15-0, in its second, then topped Logan Little League of West Virginia, 8-1, in its final contest.
McLean amassed 35 hits in the three games.
Against West Virginia, Siena Creevy and Abby O’Donnell led the team’s nine-hit attack with two hits each. Creevy had two doubles and O’Donnell drove in three runs.
Hits also went to Emma Tao and Elisabeth Hagg with an RBI each. Maddy Erlanger had a hit and two stolen bases, Catherine Stallmer had a hit and Sabina Hagen added an RBI.
On the mound, Stallmer and Anoushka Bhula combined for a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
McLean had 17 hits against Georgia and allowed just one as Creevy and Tao did the pitching, striking out five.
Leading the hitting were Creevy and Hagg with three hits and an RBI each. Clara Hamrick added two hits and two RBI, O’Donnell had a hit and four RBI, Erlanger had two hits and Stallmer, and Lilly Cooper each had one hit and two RBI.
In the win over Florida, Stallmer and Bhula did the pitching. O’Donnell tripled and had two hits and three RBI, with Creevy and Hagg having two hits each.
Prior to the region tournament, McLean won the state crown with a 4-0 record and outscoring opponents, 77-0.
In the opening district tourney, McLean defeated Great Falls by 8-4 and 3-2 scores in a best-of-three-game series to qualify for the state.
Other players for McLean were Zahra Doriwala, Kaya Randall, Sabina Hagen, Kaia Steffan and Shoshie Saxe.
Tim Steffan managed the team. Wayne Loving and Jim Creevy were the coaches.
