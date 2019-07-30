By winning a seventh championship in eight years, Vienna Post 180 continued its dominance this summer as the District 17 Tournament powerhouse in American Legion baseball.

In winning those seven titles, Post 180 has compiled a 22-1 tourney record. Impressive numbers for sure. The only year during that stretch Vienna didn’t win, it finished second.

So no matter what, Vienna continues to be the No. 1 story when it comes to local summertime Legion baseball, and the team should be praised for its significant accomplishments.

There was one other noteworthy story, though, in this year’s district tournament. That was the achievement of runner-up and third seed McLean Post 270. Its two losses in the double-elimination format were to Vienna, one by a close 3-1 score.

By finishing first and second, Vienna and McLean each qualified for this week’s Legion state tournament in Lynchburg.

Four years ago, McLean didn’t even field a Legion squad. Until Post 270 manager Keith Horenstein decided to form a team for the 2017 campaign, other than for a few games during 2009, McLean had not fielded a team since the 2005 season.

Now, in a short time, Post 270 has gone from no team to a district runner-up and state-tournament participant. That’s noteable.

With its success, Horenstein said more players are showing an interest in joining McLean. That’s good news, and the manager hopes the benefits will make the program stronger.

When it was a regular participant in District 17, McLean 270 was a strong and proud program – a perennial league contender and past champion. After winning the district tourney in 1993, McLean went on to finish a strong third in the state that year.

Maybe the team’s 2019 winning ways is a return to its regular successes of the past. Hope so. Time will tell.