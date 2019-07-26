With comeback victories in District 17 Tournament action the night of July 25, defending champion Vienna Post 180 and McLean Post 270 locked up berths in next week’s American Legion state baseball tourney in Lynchburg.

Before that competition, the two teams will meet in the district-tournament championship game tonight at 7 p.m. at Waters Field in Vienna. Third-seed McLean (19-9) has to defeat top-seed Vienna (26-2) twice to win the double-elimination event. Vienna is 3-0 in the tourney so far and McLean 3-1, its best showing in the competition in years.

A playback game if McLean wins tonight would be Saturday, July 27 at 7 p.m. at Waters.

The two reached the district final with July 25 wins. Vienna rallied from a 1-0 deficit to defeat McLean, 3-1, at Waters to up its two-year tourney winning streak to six games.

McLean then bounced back three hours later to rally past Chesapeake 280 for a 6-4 win in dramatic walk-off fashion in the loser’s bracket final at Waters.

McLean trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth when it scored a run on an RBI ground ball by Stephen D’Aquila to cut the lead to 4-1. Then, in the bottom of seventh, McLean won by plating five runs on five hits.

The winning blast was a two-out, two-strike, two-run homer to right center on an 0-2 pitch by the left-handed hitting D’Aquila, his second homer of the tourney and fourth of the summer season. D’Aquila got a belt-high fastball to hit.

“It was a fastball middle in, and I was looking for a pitch like that,” D’Aquila said. “I was over anxious on my first few swings of that at-bat. On that last swing, I was trying to hit something to keep the rally going.”

Prior to the homer, James Beahn, Jackson Kantor, Jack Hoeymans and Jack Simon all had hits for McLean. Kantor and Hoeymans (2 for 4) had RBI doubles and Simon (2 for 3) a run-scoring single. McLean had nine hits. Andrew Liao and Mitch Wasserman had the other hits.

Chesapeake scored its four runs in the first, then stranded nine runners over the final six frames. Post 280 stranded 11 overall.

McLean right-hander Zav Zenk was the winning pitcher, throwing 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing four hits. Kantor at shortstop made a couple of good defensive plays to save runs, one a diving stop of a ground ball to end the inning.

“Finally our hitting started clicking in the late innings,” McLean manager Keith Horenstein said. “We had been hitting the ball hard the whole game, but they weren’t falling. As I have said all season, our defensive has been strong, and tonight it was again and on the mound, when we got to Zav in relief, he came through.”

McLean did not make an error against Chesapeake.

McLean is playing in the district-tourney final for the first time since 2000, when it finished second. Post 270 last won the district tourney and qualified for the state in 1993, finishing third.

With the exception of a few games in 2009, McLean did not field a Legion team from 2006 until Horenstein restarted the program in 2017.

Vienna also is the defending state champion, and qualified for a return trip with its 3-1 victory over McLean on July 25. This season for the first time, two District 17 teams earn state berths because Chesapeake was entered into the district competition. The league it’s a member of in the Tidewater area did not have any other teams.

In Vienna’s win over McLean, left-hander Seth Richards (4-1) threw a two-hitter, striking out eight. He walked one, the run was unearned, he threw 94 pitches, and retired the final 14 batters he faced, fanning the last four and six of the final seven.

“I really loosened up more in the later innings, and a lot of times it’s that way with me,” Richards said. “My curveball was really spotting up on the outside and I was getting a lot of swings and misses. I used my fastball a lot against the bottom of the order.”

Said Vienna manager Nick Good: “That was the best I’ve seen Seth pitch this season. “He pitched like a Division I college pitcher.”

Vienna had just five hits, scoring all of its runs on two hits in the bottom of the third. Zach Perkins had a two-run double, followed by Jimmy Clark’s RBI single. Clark had two hits, as did Ryan Dooley.

So far, Vienna has been getting shutdown pitching in the district tourney, allowing just two runs and eight hits in three games over 21 innings, with one shutout.

“Our pitching has been outstanding and it came at the right time in our last two games against good hitting teams,” Good said.

NOTE: Vienna is playing in the district-tournament championship game for the eighth year in a row, winning six of those titles, taking second in 2017.