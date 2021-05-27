The McLean Highlanders (6-4) amassed 12 hits, including three home runs, in a 9-2 Liberty District win over the South Lakes Seahawks in high-school baseball action.
Evan Fontaine homered, had two his and three RBI for McLean, which did not make an error.
Wyatt Johnson and Chris Morabito (two steals) also homered for McLean. Gavin Bartlett added four hits and Jakob Luu two with a double. Griffin Stieg and Jake Lynes had a hit each.
On the mound, Fontaine pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts. He allowed two hits and two earned runs.
With a 6-2 regular-season district record and two games to play, McLean is in the hunt for the regular-season title with two games to play, including a road game tonight against the Herndon Hornets.
McLean ends regular-season play with a May 31 road game at 1 p.m. in Arlington against the Washington-Liberty Generals.
