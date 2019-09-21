Why are two wins in a season so significant for the McLean Highlanders?
The last time that happened for the high-school football team was in 2014 when McLean finished 5-5. Since, the past four seasons resulted in 1-9 and 0-10 records.
McLean (2-1) snapped that streak and won for the second time already this fall on Sept. 20 with a 25-22 comeback road victory over the host Edison Eagles on their homecoming night. McLean scored the winning touchdown in the final minutes on a 7-yard pass from Bijan Soltani to Matt Duvall, then Joe Lokke caught a two-point conversion pass from Soltani.
Next, Billy Ludwick (four tackles) secured the victory with a interception in McLean territory.
"Edison scheduled us on their homecoming, so our guys wanted to prove this was not the same old McLean team from the past people are expecting," Highlanders coach John Scholla said. "Our guys showed resolve and responded. They got hit around some in this game and kept bouncing back."
McLean amassed 375 total yards with good balance - 162 rushing and 213 passing. The Highlanders had 21 first downs. Ryan Jessar carried the ball 23 times for 153 yards and a toucdown and Soltani was 18 of 27 passing for 213 yards and two TDs. His scoring passes both went to tight end Matt Duvall, covering seven and 15 yards. Ivan Maric kicked two extra points and a 20-yard field goal.
"We were well balanced and our offensive line blocked well, opening holes for Jessar," Scholla said. "It was a great team win. We made great plays on offense and defense and our lines came to play."
Duvall caught 11 passes for 125 yards.
"They did a great job teaming up," Scholla said of his quarterback and tight end.
Lokke had four catches for 61 yards and Jassar two for 19.
Alec Butler led the McLean defense with eight tackles and six assists. Bryce Molnar also made eight tackles with three assists. Mitch Palombi and Max Wohlschlegel each made four tackles.
McLean will have a chance to win its third game on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. when it hosts the Wakefield Warriors (1-2).
