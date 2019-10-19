Not only are the McLean Highlanders victorious in games this season, the high-school football team has its sights on a possible region playoff berth, if it can keep winning.
The Highlanders, which were winless at 0-10 each of the past two seasons, improved to 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Liberty District on Oct. 19 with a 41-2 road rout over the winless Herndon Hornets.
"How great would it be if we went from 0-10 to the playoffs," McLean coach John Scholla said. "We have to think that way. Why not finish 7-3? We want to keep climbing as high as we can."
McLean's final three games are against 4-3 South Lakes, 3-4 Washington-Liberty and 2-5 Langley.
In its victory over Herndon, McLean held the 0-7 Hornets to just 91 total yards and scored two touchdowns on defense, while the Highlanders gained 427 yards themselves.
"We were able to move the ball and put together some pretty good drives, and our defense was good all day," Scholla said.
McLean fell behind 2-0 when a trick play went bad and Herndon wound up with a safety. McLean rallied to lead 20-2 at halftime.
Scoring on defense for McLean were Billy Ludwick on a 55-yard interception return ad Mitch Palombi on a 26-yard fumble return.
Ryan Jessar ran for 112 yards on 21 carries, including touchdown runs of one and three yards. Joe Lokke caught touchdown passes of 57 yards from Bijani Soltani and 71 from Tio Graybill, who also had a touchdown reception of 17 yards from Soltani. Lokke caught five passes for 169 yards, Graybill caught three for 84, Matt Duval two for 32 and Jessar had two catches. Ivan Maric booted three extra points.
Soltani was 10 of 21 passing for 220 yards. Graybill and Ethan Dray each completed one pass.
On defense, Bryce Molnar made seven tackles with three sacks. Palombi made six tackles, Alec Butler made five tackles with a sack, Ludwick and Lokke (one interception) each made four tackles, and Connor Green and Cotter Smart each had sacks.
NOTE: The 41 points marked the first time McLean tallied 40 or more in one contest since amassing 49 in a win over Thomas Jefferson in the ninth game of the 2014 season, when the Highlanders finished 5-5, its last non-losing season.
* In a non-conference high-school game, the host Potomac School Panthers (3-4) were blanked by Trinity Episcopal, 44-0, Oct. 19 to snap the team's two-game winning streak in private-school action.
* In Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference football play, the host Flint Hill Huskies (4-3, 3-0) downed the Maret Frogs, 35-13, on Oct. 19 to extend its four-season league winning streak to 12 games in the private-school league.
Check back later for more game details about Flint Hill's win in high-school action.
Flint Hill and Potomac School (2-0), likely will meet for the MAC championship when the teams play in their final regular-season games on Nov. 2 at Flint Hill. Potomac School finished second in the league the last two years with 3-1 records, losing to Flint Hill each season.
