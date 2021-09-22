Led by senior outside-hitter Nicole Mallus, the McLean Highlanders went undefeated to win the Crossroads Classic Tournament at Justice High School.
The girls high-school volleyball team finished 5-0 in the competition. Second-year head coach Samantha Stewart’s team downed Fairfax, Westfield, South Lakes, Yorktown and Marshall to improve its record to 10-1.
Through those matches, Mallus has a team-leading 164 kills, 91 digs and 139 receptions. Senior setter Ella Parks has 29 aces and 294 assists. Middle-blocker Alice Holoubek has 31 blocks.
The Highlanders have Liberty District matches against Yorktown and Washington-Liberty this week.
