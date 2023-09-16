The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they have activated Woodbridge High School graduate Da’Shawn Hand to the 53-man roster.

Miam is at New England Sunday for an 8:20 p.m. kickoff.

The defensive lineman signed with the Dolphins Aug. 6. Miami released him to get to its initial 53-man roster before re-signing him to its practice squad.

Hand spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.

Hand began in the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2018 by the Detroit Lions out of the University of Alabama.

He played in 31 games with 11 starts for Detroit from 2018-21 and Tennessee (2021-22).