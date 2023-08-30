The Miami Dolphins announced Wednesday they have signed Woodbridge graduate Da'Shawn Hand to their practice squad.

The Dolphins Patriots announced Tuesday they had released Hand to get their initial regular-season roster down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline.

Then starting at noon Wednesday, NFL teams could sign a maximum of 16 players to their practice squad. NFL teams can sign up to six players to the practice squad who have a minimum of two accrued seasons.

The 27-year-old Hand impressed the Dolphins during the preseason after they signed him Aug. 6. He recorded four total tackles in Miami's first two preseason games. The defensive lineman, however, missed Miami's final preseason game with an injury.

Hand entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by Detroit in 2018 out of Alabama.

He's appeared in 31 career games with 11 starts, having played for Detroit (2018-21) and Tennessee (2021-22). Hand has 54 career tackles (39 solo), 3.0 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.