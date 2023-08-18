Mike Colangelo has resigned as Colgan High School's head baseball coach.

The former major leaguer and Hylton High School graduate was the Sharks' first head coach when the school opened in 2016. Colangelo said he made the decision last week.

In seven seasons, he led Colgan to a 92-45 record. The Sharks enjoyed their most success over the last three seasons in which they went 64-6 and reached the state semifinals each season.

Colgan's best finish was in 2021 when it went 15-1 and lost to Madison 2-1 in the Class 6 state final. This past season, the Sharks were 24-3 and lost to eventual state champion Madison 4-3 in the state semifinals.

Colangelo said he resigned as Colgan's head coach to focus more on his family and his business, Colangelo Baseball.

Colangelo's youngest son, Chase, is an incoming freshman at Battlefield. Chase has committed to Virginia Tech for baseball. Colangelo said he is looking forward to also visiting his oldest son Caden, who will be a freshman at Clemson.

Colangelo said he had been wrestling with the decision of whether to stay or leave for the last year. If Chase had decided to attend Colgan, instead of his base school at Battlefield, Colangelo said he would have remained at the helm to coach his son. But Chase wanted to go to Battlefield.

"I did everything I could for seven years," Colangelo said. "I want to be a dad, not a coach."

Colangelo said he believes Colgan is in good shape for 2024. The Sharks graduated a number of key players, including three first-team all-state players: Brett Renfrow (Virginia Tech), Jae'dan Carter (Dayton) and Matthew Westley (Virginia Tech).

But they return a number of key starters as well, including senior Tyler Bassett and junior Julius Bagnerise. Both were first-team all-district selections. They also have pitcher Gavin Knox coming in as a freshman. Knox has committed to Virginia Tech.

"Colgan will be back in the state tournament next year with whoever takes over and if they push those kids," Colangelo said.

Colangelo is hopeful his long-time assistant Vince Natale will get the job. Natale, who plans to apply for the opening and has a son on the Colgan's team, has been with Colgan baseball since the program started.

"I don't have a say in it, but I pray he gets it," Colangelo said. "He's more of a player's coach than me. He's more patient than I am. I think he would be an excellent choice."

Colangelo, who hopes to coach on the college level at some point in the future as an assistant, leaves Colgan with no regrets.

"I think we did a great job with a new school," Colangelo said. "The administration allowed me to go and coach. We won a lot of championships. There were a lot of good relationships."