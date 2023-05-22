Osbourn High School has hired Mike Johnson as its new head football coach.
Johnson was an assistant for 18 seasons with the Eagles, including the 2006 Group AAA Division 6 state title season when they went 14-0.
Johnson, a 1983 Osbourn graduate who played football for his alma mater, has mentored many Osbourn athletes through the years, including current CFL wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.
Johnson replaces Cortez Whiting. Whiting resigned in late April after leading Osbourn for six seasons.
Osbourn went 21-37 during his time there. The Eagles were 4-6 in 2022.
In 2021, Whiting led Osbourn to its first playoff appearance since 2011. The Eagles went 8-4 that season before losing to Battlefield in the region semifinals.
That came on the heels of going 4-2 during the pandemic-shortened season in the spring of 2021.
