Right from the start, when the McLean Highlanders lost a fumble on the opening kickoff that led to an opponents’ touchdown, things didn’t go well in their Liberty District high-school football game against the host Yorktown Patriots.
Yorktown won, 28-10, as McLean turned the ball over three times and dropped multiple passes. The loss kept McLean (4-2) from earning a region playoff berth.
McLean was missing three key players on defense for various reasons.
“We just didn’t play well or do the things we needed to do,” McLean coach John Scholla said. “We made the mistakes and dropped passes that we haven't dropped like that before. It was frustrating. Without all of that, we could have been right there because we moved the ball.”
McLean never led, but the score was tied at 7 in the first quarter.
Ryan Jessar scored on a five-yard run for McLean, and Ivan Maric booted a 22-yard field goal and made an extra point.
Jessar ran for 126 yards and quarterback Bijan Soltani completed nine passes for 71 yards but was intercepted twice. Nick Halteh had five catches for 43 yards and Matt Duval three for 27.
On defense for McLean, Philippe made eight tackles; Gavin Meaney seven; and Bryce Molnar, Jihao Liu and Mason Muoz five each. Billy Ludwick had an interception.
McLean has one extra game to play against T.C. Williams (4-2) on a date not yet determined.
