The outcome seemed decided with the game’s previously frantic tempo slowed to a crawl with the fatigue that comes with overtime.

But well into the final minute of Monday's crucial Cardinal District match between Gar-Field and host Forest Park, the Red Wolves launched one more counterattack.

When a critical last-second official's decision awarded Gar-Field a penalty, it was on one of their seniors to step up in the final moment of their regular season.

Boldly and calmly, Mosawer Baig delivered.

Baig converted both of his attempts from the spot to help lift the Red Wolves to a thrilling 2-1 triumph. The victory gave Gar-Field the regular-season title for the second straight season. The Red Wolves also are the top seed in the district tournament and earn a No. 1 seed in the Class 6 Region B Tournament.

In a game rampant with postseason implications, the atmosphere was physical to the point of chippiness. The Red Wolves (10-2-3, 8-2-2 Cardinal) earned two yellow cards in the first half as both teams tackled with an elevated aggression.

Forest Park (8-3-2, 7-3-1) conceded the game's first goal in stoppage time of the first half, when interference within the penalty area set Baig up with his first opportunity.

He went to his left and comfortably knocked it past an outstretched Nico Pinell, who had already made four brilliant saves against all of Gar-Field's shots on goal to that point. Nine combined shot attempts for both teams in the opening 40 minutes underscored the urgency required from both sides.

Somewhat modestly, Gar-Field head coach Eber Martinez said that Monday's match was "like any other game" between one of his Cardinal District rivals, adding, "every game is going to be difficult. You're not going to know the outcome, but everybody knows in this district that you've got to give [effort] like it's a final every single game, and today's game proved it."

Soon before the midway point of the second half, Bruins junior Daniel Zayas pounced on a loose ball near the goal line to level the score, and for the ensuing 30-plus minutes, a draw felt like the most likely outcome.

In Gar-Field's last-ditch effort to secure an extra standings point, Pinell's soaring save appeared to be the exclamation point on the rousing affair; a subtle jersey tug inside the 18-yard box from one of the Forest Park defenders was enough to draw the referee's eye and a whistle to match, prompting an irate outcry from the Bruins' supporters and a preemptive celebration from the Gar-Field sideline.

Martinez's players compete amongst themselves in practice to decide whose foot belongs on the spot in those most pivotal moments. Baig is their go-to, and as a matter of routine, he always aims to the keeper's right.

He even told Pinell as much on Monday night - twice.

Surrounded by a handful of teammates and friends, Baig said afterward that none of his teammates or coaches had to tell him anything before the decisive attempt. "It was all me," he said.

Although the shot wasn't all net, bouncing in off the crossbar, it easily cleared the line, and Baig raced off to - where else? - his left, meeting his jubilant teammates as their contingent of fans celebrated their shocking win.

For his part, Forest Park head coach Gabe Chirino took no issue with the late penalty, calling it a "lazy foul" while remaining upbeat about his team's performance - the Bruins turned around their 5-1 loss at Gar-Field on April 13 with an effort that Chirino described as a "hard fight" worthy of being taken away as a positive.