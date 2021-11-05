So much is on the line this weekend in final regular-season games for local high-school football teams – first place, second place, playoff berths, neighborhood bragging rights and an unofficial county championship.
One of the biggest weekend showdowns is between the Washington-Liberty Generals and host Yorktown Patriots in an all-Arlington clash Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. Yorktown (6-3, 5-0) already has clinched a Liberty District championship and region playoff berth, and Washington-Liberty is 2-7, 2-3 and not playoff bound.
The winner will be the unofficial Arlington champion with a 2-0 record this fall against county rivals.
“We are beat up and Yorktown is very good. But it’s always a big game our players look forward to, no matter the records,” Washington-Liberty coach Josh Shapiro.
Yorktown enters the game with a four-game winning streak, while injury-riddled W-L has lost two straight. The Patriots have not lost to W-L or Arlington rival Wakefield in a number of seasons.
In a big Friday night, Nov. 5 neighborhood clash with no region playoff status at stake, the Langley Saxons (1-8, 1-4) host the McLean Highlanders (3-6, 2-3) at 7 p.m. McLean enters the action with a two-game winning streak. Langley won for the first time this fall in its previous contest.
The Madison Warhawks (8-1, 4-0) will try to wrap up an undefeated record against Concorde District rivals Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. when they host the Chantilly Chargers (5-4, 1-3) in a rematch of last season’s 6D North Region title game.
Defending region-champion Madison has won eight straight games, most in dominating fashion, and likely will be the top seed in the upcoming region playoffs.
The Marshall Statesmen (4-5, 3-2) and Oakton Cougars (5-5, 0-4) have possible region playoff berths at stake when they play 7 p.m. games Nov. 5. Marshall visits the winless Herndon Hornets and Oakton hosts the South Lakes Seahawks (4-5, 2-2).
Each team needs to win to enhance their playoff chances or earn berths.
The regular season has already been concluded for the Wakefield Warriors with a 5-4 overall mark and 4-1 Liberty District record. Wakefield has clinched at least second place in the league and likely a region playoff berth for the third year in a row.
The Warriors played only nine games because a contest against Herndon was canceled because of COVID.
In weekend private-school football action, the Bishop O’Connell Knights (5-4, 1-2) play on the road Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. against the Paul VI Catholic Panthers (6-3, 1-2) in a big Washington Catholic Athletic Conference clash between Northern Virginia rivals.
The winner will clinch the third seed in the WCAC’s four-team Metro Division playoffs.
On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 6 at 2 p.m., the Potomac School Panthers (4-4, 2-1) host the Sidwell Friends Quakers (6-2, 1-2) with second place at stake in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. If Potomac School wins, it will finish second for the fifth straight season, all with 3-1 records. The Panthers have finished second in the league, all with 3-1 marks, seven of the last eight seasons, preceded by a 4-0 championship campaign in 2012.
In another Nov. 6 private-school contest, the winless Flint Hill Huskies (0-8, 0-3) play on the road at noon against the Maret Frogs in a Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference game.
