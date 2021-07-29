Depending on the gathering of spectators and type of local amateur baseball game being played, often there is plenty of non-baseball chatter among those watching from behind the backstop.
Many sit or stand quietly and say little during a contest. Others have plenty to say.
At one recent American Legion clash, a couple of dads talked and debated how to best fertilize their tomato plants. One theory was not to fertilize at all.
Nearby, a mother was discussing her strategy and challenges of trying to snap good pictures of the action at high-school baseball games, during the recently-concluded campaign.
Others chatted about recent or upcoming summer-vacation plans, or what they did on the Fourth of July.
Top topic of COVID briefly came up in a couple of other talks, because, well, doesn’t that subject always eventually surface these days?
There really wasn’t much talk about the game at hand, other than a specific or two about individual players.
There was brief chatter among two adults about how the field might have been better designed.
At the earlier Class 6 state high-school championship game, with dozens packed behind the backstop, one spectator bragged out loud about not being vaccinated, as he sat maskless in close quarters of many. There was no vocal response to his admission.
A proud and vaccinated grandmother, peeved with the maskless loudmouth behind her, discussed how “delightful” it was going to be to watch her grandson play in that state title game. “And you know it’s his birthday today, too” she admitted.
A group of high-school students discussed their postgame plans and rendezvous location.
All of that chatter was observed by just listening to the usual back-and-forth behind the backstop.
