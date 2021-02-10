All season, strong depth has been a big strength for the Langley Saxons.
That team attribute was never more evident than at the boys 6D North Region swimming and diving championships, helping the high-school team win the title with 287 points, 17 more than the runner-up and defending champion Oakton Cougars. The order of finish was reversed last season.
Langley, which last won a region crown in 2016, was victorious this winter despite having no individual champions.
“Traditionally, Langley has had strong and deep teams. But this year especially we have great depth and very deep talent,” Langley coach Ben Hilt said. “That definitely helped. We expected to do well, and we thought it was possible to win the region.”
Helping the Saxons were runner-up finishes in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, and a seventh in the 200 free relay.
Individually, Langley’s top finisher was Johnny Bradshaw, with a second in the 50 free and a third in the 100 breaststroke. Robert Luebke was second in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 free; Daniel Coughlin was fifth in the 500 free; Jacob Lee sixth in the 100 butterfly; Daevin Oey fifth in the 50 free and 10th in the 100 free; Ryan Dix ninth in the fly and 15th in the 100 free; Miles Young eighth in the 500 free; John Rieling placed 10th in the 500 free; and in diving Matteo Vasiliadis was third and Danny McGaughey sixth.
Langley had three swimmers finish in the top 10 in the 500 free race.
“We got points in a lot of events,” Hilt said.
Leading the Oakton boys was double winner Anthony Grimm in the 50 free (20.14) and breast (54.81). Graham Evers placed second in the 200 free and third in the 100 free, Carl Blakney ninth in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free, Cameron Dearman seventh in the 500 free, James Piccolo eighth in the back, Wes Kron ninth in the 500 free, the 200 free relay won (1:26.29) and divers Spencer Dearman and Josh Shipley were fourth and 10th, respectively.
Leading the fourth-place McLean boys was a fourth in the 50 free and a seventh in the 100 free by Owen Thomas, a fourth in the 500 free and ninth in the back by John-Joseph Rieger, a fourth in the breast by Ryan Sribar, a second in diving by Nick Wanzer and an eighth by Noah Wanzer.
For the eighth-place Madison boys, Owen Dyson was second in the 100 free and fifth in the 200 free and Brayden Philpott fourth in the fly.
For the Marshall boys, Edrick Nguyen was fourth in the individual medley and eighth in the fly.
