Gracious. Other than first and last place – in between – the girls and boys high-school basketball standings in the Liberty District have been all over the place, with a lot of parity that involves local teams.
In recent days, the South Lakes girls and boys were in first place, with the Washington-Liberty girls and Herndon boys in last.
Then there’s that in-between area, when any team seems very much capable of defeating another.
In boys action, it appeared early during the campaign that the Langley Saxons might struggle to win as they worked to incorporate a new uptempo three-point-shooting offense. Langley had a 1-4 record through five games. Then, the Saxons’ fortunes changed with two recent victories, including an impressive road win over the Yorktown Patriots, a squad that was tied for first at the time.
The McLean Highlanders in boys games have proved capable of winning and losing close games.
The Yorktown and W-L boys have been up and down as well. Each was in first place for a time, then Washington-Liberty lost two straight and York-
town was surprised by Langley.
The Yorktown girls lost their first two contests, then compiled a three-game winning streak to climb in the league standings. One of those victories was a notable win over a good Herndon team, which like the others also has been kind of up and down.
The Langley girls have so far defeated the teams they are supposed to win against, but have lost to the tougher opponents in the league, like South Lakes and Herndon The Saxons had a nice recent comeback triumph over Yorktown, a few days after the Patriots knocked off Herndon.
The shortened regular season is supposedly set to finish this week, possibly extending a few days longer for makeups. How the final Liberty standings end up among those in between teams is anyone’s guess.
