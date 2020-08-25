In the popular baseball movie “Field Of Dreams,” there is a scene when outfielder Shoeless Joe Jackson says to farm owner Ray Kinsella, “There are others, you know.”
Jackson was referring to the many other former Major League players in heaven who would love to visit Kinsella’s newly-created baseball diamond on his Iowa farm, with its cornfield backdrop, to practice and play some pickup games.
Basically, the same thing occurred late this spring when the idea to begin a short-season Northern Virginia Collegiate League for college players was being kicked about. In the beginning, just a few players showed interest, with league creators planning to have two to four teams.
As word spread and other college summer leagues canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there quickly were many, many more “others you know” who wanted to join the league. In the end, there were more than a couple hundred who wanted to play. There were so many, all could not be accommodated.
Eight teams eventually were formed with healthy rosters for the July league. Still, there were many on a list of players who were not drafted and put on teams. They were added to a waiting list, but the majority couldn’t play.
With so many other college leagues canceled, the Northern Virginia circuit became the only game in town.
With contests played in Vienna at Madison High School and Waters Field, the league quickly became popular for spectators. Each game attracted sizable crowds. Fans tried to properly social-distance by spreading out all around the diamonds, even watching from behind outfield fences.
That didn’t always work. The Aug. 1 title game at Waters Field drew some 500 spectators, give or take a few dozen. They surrounded the field – some more socially distanced than others.
It was a very popular league.
