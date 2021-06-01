At most sporting events the action is usually right there, front and center, for all to easily observe and watch. That’s kind of obvious.
That’s not the case at track and field meets, where events are held all over and sometimes beyond the immediate stadium grounds, whether at an indoor or outdoor competition. The running events are on the stadium track right there in front.
Track meets are basically a kind of controlled chaos, sometimes, it seems.
With that noted, where are the shot-put and discus pits, and how about the long and triple jumps? Where are they, and the high jump, too?
Those events are not often front and center.
Shot-put venues, at least at some high-school meets, can be hidden behind the bleachers someplace, or on a far end of the main field, stuck off in a corner. The same can be the case with the discus pit. That event needs much more room, so it is often held on the main field, again stuck in a corner.
High-jumping is usually held at the ends of fields, sometimes in a football end zone. There, the competitions are often clumped together with the nearby pole-vaulting and long-and triple-jump pits.
Together, the four events often draw the most eyes from those in attendance, with many getting as close as they can by leaning against nearby spectator fences.
The great thing about track and field is the variety of the action. For those who don’t like the jumps or the throws, they can watch the running, or vice-versa.
Yes, there is a lot to see, and hear for that matter, at track and field meets. It’s fun to let the eyes wander to watch it all.
Better yet, it’s even more entertaining to walk around and get as close to the action as possible, listening to the jumpers and throwers making their particular unique sounds and noises.
