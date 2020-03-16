An always neat thing about high-school track and field is athletes often are entered in multiple events during meets – some as many as a half dozen or more, if that can be arranged.
Washington-Liberty High’s Rebecca Stewart won three events and ran on two winning relays to help her girls team finish second in the recent region championships. Giulia Mesa of W-L placed in four events, and she ran in relay races, as well.
For the Wakefield High boys team, Isaiah Mefford placed high in three events at the 6D North Region meet. Langley High’s Caroline Keys finished high in two events in that same meet.
The list goes on, and on and is a unique thing about the sport. Sometimes an athlete will place in as many as six or seven events.
A number of years back, the South Lakes High girls team won a state indoor track and field championship with just two athletes scoring points. The duo won and placed high in so many events, the team amassed enough points to win.
With the outdoor spring track and field season beginning, expect to see even more of the same.
Participating in multiple events can be an organizational and creative challenge, because many are held at the same time. So there has to be some give and take, leniency and understanding among meet officials to allow for those athletes to come and go and have some flexibility.
If an athlete is running in a relay at the same time the long-jump event is set to close, but has one leap remaining to attempt, what to do? Usually, that is not an issue because of the unwritten leniency agreement.
Preferably, those multiple-event athletes would like to get a few minutes of rest between events or attempts. But that can’t always be the case, and sometimes just doesn’t happen.
So they compete anyhow while tired. That’s even more impressive.
