By recording their best football season in program history this past fall, the Madison Warhawks’ efforts have been recognized with multiple individual all-state selections.
Madison placed four players on the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 first team, three on second team and one honorable-mention choice. That number of overall choices is thought to be the most in team history for one season.
Madison finished 13-2 in 2021 and second in the Class 6 state tournament, playing in the state final for the first time. Prior to that, the Warhawks won 13 straight games, including five by shutouts, and Concorde District and 6D North Region championships. The Warhawks were 9-0 in home games, including 4-0 in the playoffs, and were a dominating 11-0 against region opponents, outscoring those rivals 411-57 with five shutouts.
Leading the first-teamers on offense was Madison senior runningback Alex Jreige. He rushed for 1,703 yards during the fall and scored some 30 touchdowns. For his career, Jreige ran for more than 3,600 yards.
Also making first team on offense was senior lineman Ciaran Sullivan.
First-team defensive selections were senior defensive back John Hurley and senior linebacker Ryan Salvosa.
Madison’s three second-team selections were senior quarterback Connor Barry on offense, and on defense senior linebacker/defensive back Austin Wysocki and senior lineman Kyle Porter.
In five playoff games, Barry passed for 590 yards and five touchdowns. In the team’s 15 games, Barry amassed 1,397 yards passing and threw 14 touchdown passes. During the regular season, Barry ran for 307 yards and seven TDs.
Add the five playoff games, Barry had 477 yards rushing in the 15 contest and he ran for 11 TDs.
Senior place-kicker Connor Sevy was Madison’s lone honorable-mention choice. Sevy kicked 56 extra points for the Warhawks, made five field goals, with a long of 36, and had 27 touchbacks on kickoffs. Twice he booted two field goals in games.
