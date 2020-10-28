With a blowout victory in the title game, an 18-under fall travel baseball team that includes Madison High School players won the recent Premier Showcase League Tournament championship.
The MVP Royals Nationals 2021 squad earned the crown with a 3-1 tourney record. The Royals (18-3 during the fall campaign) won the title game at Centreville High School by a 13-3 score over the Metro Senators in five innings, after falling behind early.
“It wasn’t a good start, but we settled down and got our bats going,” said Mark Gjormand, who coaches the team with Andrew Baird. “There were a lot of people watching, and this game had some high-school intensity to it. It was fun.”
Madison player James Triantos led the Royals in the title game. He went 3 for 3 with the bat, including a double, a two-run homer and four RBI. On the mound, Triantos pitched three innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts.
“James really wanted the ball in that situation, so we gave it to him,” Gjormand said.
Madison senior Colin Tuft pitched the final inning with a strikeout and he did not allow a hit.
In all, the Royals had 12 hits. Evan Smith had a two-run double and stole three bases, Tuft doubled and Jake Carpenter had a two-run single.
The Royals defeated Diamond Elite, 5-1, in the semifinals. Triantos doubled and had an RBI, Connor Hale homered and had two hits and two RBI and Danny Salisbury doubled.
On the mound, Salisbury started and threw five innings to get the win with five strikeouts. Hale worked the final two frames with two strikeouts.
The Royals’ other victory was 18-0 with 12 hits over Gator Ball of D.C. Triantos had three hits and four RBI, Tuft had two hits and four RBI, Hale added two hits and two RBI, Campbell Charneco had two hits and three RBI, Bo Kuhblank had a hit and an RBI, Smith drove in two runs and Jason Dwyer added an RBI.
Jason Cheifetz threw a complete-game, 96-pitch three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and one walk. The Royals’ loss was a 9-6 setback against NOVA Premier. Tuft had two hits in defeat, with a homer, and Charneco added two hits and two RBI.
In a regular-season game since the tournament final, the Royals downed the Prime Time, 6-1, and won another 11-0 game. Hale had a hit and two RBI, and Chameco had a hit and three RBI. Kuhblank threw two innings with two strikeouts and Chameco fanned six in four innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs.
Royals players John Klein and Ramsey Collins also play high-school baseball for Madison. Collins was not there for the tournament. Klein had a hit and an RBI in the 11-0 win.
The Royals’ fall campaign ends in the coming days with more regular-season contests, then concluding with a multi-game weekend tournament in Charleston, S.C.
