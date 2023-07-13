By her own admission, my wife, Emily, is not the most athletic person. She avoids exercise and exertion at all costs. Too much effort and too much coordination required.
But she is competitive. And if Emily has a chance to push her way to something she wants, look out. She’ll do it and do it gladly.
So when someone yelled “heads up” at a recent Cape Cod League summer baseball game in Cotuit, Mass., Emily did what came naturally. As she walked toward the ballpark, her instincts kicked into high gear when she realized the ball coming toward her had taken one bounce and then gotten stuck under the rear passenger side tire of a parked black Acura.
All of a sudden, it was game on.
Three high-school aged boys tracked the ball as well, naively thinking they had a shot at it.
But with a head start and a deft touch, Emily turned around and raced toward the car about 15 feet behind her. Bending down under the rear bumper, she simultaneously reached for the ball with her right hand while with her right leg blocked one of the boys who came in from the side in a vain attempt to grab the highly sought souvenir.
Her actions said, “Nice try, kid.” Her one-word boast declared it. For all to hear, Emily proudly held the ball in her hand and stated, “Mine!”
The boys, meanwhile, reacted to her success with a mix of frustration and disappointment.
“Who got it?” one asked.
Another pointed at Emily. They shook their heads and stomped off. If the boys were younger, Emily would have let one of them have the ball. But she kept this one.
“That’s right,” Emily said later that night in retelling the story. “[They] were beaten out by an old lady.”
A group of women, meanwhile, sitting in the upper section of the home bleachers on the third-base line joyfully watched this unfold. Thrilled that a fellow female had outmaneuvered three males, one of the women loudly cheered Emily’s accomplishment. It was as though in a moment of solidarity they celebrated Girl Power together.
It wasn’t that she got a foul ball. Those happen all the time at baseball games. It’s how she got it that caught the women’s attention – and rightfully so.
For the rest of the night, Emily tossed the ball back and forth in her hand, brimming with confidence. If either team had asked her to pitch, I believe she would have suited up immediately and stared down the batter without fear.
It didn’t hit me then, but as I thought about that moment later, I realized it was the perfect way to wrap up the last night of our annual weeklong vacation to the Cape.
No place in the world means more to Emily than this stretch of land that juts into the Atlantic Ocean. It’s a place she always loved visiting the most because it meant seeing the two people she loved spending time with the most: her grandparents.
Wally and Louise Wallace were family-centered people who put others first and genuinely made you feel special. Grampy and Nana, as their grandchildren affectionately called them, have since passed, but memories of them still resonate from summers on the Cape filled with Smitty’s Ice Cream, Sam’s Seafood and boat rides to Washburn Island.
Now Emily had a new memory in her hands that served as a reminder of whose genes she carries.
I believe Emily’s fighting spirit comes at least in part from a woman who lost her husband at age 36 while carrying her fourth child and yet never wept a bitter tear in her life. Giving up or giving in are two phrases Nana refused to live by.
So on this night, Emily channeled her inner Nana. Yes, it was just a baseball, far from a life-or-death experience. But it connected the past and present in an unexpected, yet significant way. No woman has positively impacted Emily like her Nana. Heck, Nana, a die-hard Red Sox fan, is the reason Emily even enjoys baseball.
Of this I have no doubt: Full of vigor and a mouth to match, Nana would have cheered the loudest at her granddaughter’s determination. She’d then point and proudly say, “That’s my girl.” And she would have been right.
