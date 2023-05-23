Nana Gyamfi fell to the grass and lingered there in disbelief after the game's most golden chance sailed just wide and into the side netting.

Fearing that his near-miss with less than 10 minutes left in regulation Monday of Forest Park's Cardinal District Tournament boys soccer title match at Gar-Field would prove costly, Gyamfi had the backing of his teammates immediately. Before long, he rewarded their trust in a climactic and chaotic fashion.

Gyamfi's goal in the final minute of extra time delivered Forest Park to a 1-0 win over the top-seeded Red Wolves, upsetting the defending district champions on their home turf. This was Forest Park's first league tournament title since 2017.

In winning the tournament title their first year under head coach and Forest Park graduate Gabe Chirino, the second-seeded Bruins (10-4-2) engineered a reversal of fortune from their 2-1 home loss to Gar-Field (11-3-3) on May 8, when they conceded a penalty in the final minute of overtime.

“I knew coming into this game that anything could happen, and it really shows [that] the fight the boys put forward is incredible,” Chirino said.

Gar-Field had the better run of play in the first 40 minutes, generating four shot attempts to Forest Park’s one as the Red Wolves consistently won battles for possession in the midfield.

Both sides went full-bore in the second half, getting eight of their combined 16 attempts on frame. The physicality that was a hallmark of the two teams’ prior matchup returned as the game developed, reflective of the energetic crowd, including Forest Park asking their traveling contingent to wear all-white to match the team.

“It was a battle back-and-forth, and to play a team three times in a row it’s always going to be hard,” Gar-Field head coach Eber Martinez said. “If we would have put our chances away, then it would have been a different game,” adding that extra shooting drills in recent days have served as his staff’s attempt to remedy hesitation and delayed decision-making in the final third.

After the flurry of high-danger chances in the second half subsided, a penalty shootout was mere seconds away when a loose ball scramble in front of the net ended up at Gyamfi’s feet. All he needed was a flick into the back of the net to create bedlam on the Forest Park sideline and in the bleachers behind him, but the redemptive moment nearly became a starkly bittersweet one.

As Gyamfi raced toward his teammates that charged off the bench and leapt into the air, his knee collided awkwardly with a teammate. While the Bruins celebrated a massive win, Gyamfi found himself yet again laying on the grass - only this time the pain was physical rather than emotional as the team trainer evaluated him.

“I had to take a chance,” said Gyamfi, who was ultimately uninjured in the wild scene. “I had to trust my instincts … [my teammates] kept on pushing me, so I had that motivation to keep on going. I couldn’t let [them] down.”

With district play behind them, Gar-Field remains a strong postseason threat, as the top-seeded Red Wolves play host to Osbourn Park on Thursday in the first round of the Class 6 Region B tournament. Forest Park will welcome Colonial Forge.

While Martinez expressed his hope that the loss will serve as a wake-up call for his group and a reminder of the realities of playoff competition, Chirino - fresh off getting a cooler of ice water poured over his back by the newly crowned champions - has no reservations about embracing the moment. “We’re going to take it game-by-game and whatever happens, happens, but we’re here to enjoy the ride."