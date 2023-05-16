SOFTBALL
PATRIOT 6, GAINESVILLE 5: Natalie Stanton hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning Monday to lift the third-seeded Pioneers (12-8) past the sixth-seeded Cardinals (8-11) in the first round of the Cedar Run District Tournament.
It was Stanton’s second homer of the game.
Gainesville led 5-2 after six innings before Patriot scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.
Reagan Trottman got the win. She struck out 10 in six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and three hits.
GAR-FIELD 6, POTOMAC 4: Amaya McPherson recorded four RBI to lead the fourth-seeded Red Wolves (8-11) past the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (6-14) in the Cardinal District Tournament first round.
JOHN CHAMPE 3, BATTLEFIELD 0: The fourth-seeded Knights (12-9) held the fifth-seeded Bobcats (12-9) to two hits in the Cedar Run District Tournament first round.
BASEBALL
GAINESVILLE 6, OSBOURN PARK 2: Caden Merritt struck out 11 over seven innings for fourth-seeded Gainesville (10-11). Merritt allowed no earned runs, seven hits and one walk.
Ben Ackerman had two RBI for Gainesville.
PATRIOT 8, JOHN CHAMPE 2: Jakob Foster struck out 10 over six innings in the third-seeded Pioneers’ Cedar Run District Tournament first round win. Foster allowed three hits, two runs and three walks.
Grayden Lenahan was 2 for 4 for Patriot (16-5) with two RBI.
GAR-FIELD 6, HYLTON 4: R Mack struck out 11 in 6.1 innings and recorded three RBI for fourth-seeded Gar-Field (11-10) in the Cardinal District Tournament first round.
Mack finished with two hits (a double and a home run). He was the winning pitcher.
BOYS SOCCER
OSBOURN PARK 3, PATRIOT 1: Jason Carcamo led third-seeded Osbourn Park (9-4-4) with a hat trick in the Cedar Run District Tournament first round. Assists were made by Zach Golanoski, Grant Harman and Adhbuth Sista.
