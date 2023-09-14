Nathaniel Wright and Brandon Edozie reunite to anchor Forest Park’s offensive line

They first met as seventh- and eighth-graders on the same AAU basketball team. Nathaniel Wright lined up at power forward, and Brandon Edozie played center.

Aided by Nate Ament, Virginia’s top-rated basketball prospect for the class of 2025, Wright and Edozie made an impression in helping their AAU team perform well during those two years.

Nothing has changed now that Wright and Edozie are together on the football field. In their second year as offensive tackles, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Wright and 6-foot-7, 280-pound Edozie are still making an impression.

A handful for opponents and an eyeful for college recruiters, the duo are key contributors in helping push Forest Park toward a third straight playoff berth.

“They can move in ways that players are not supposed to move for their size at their age,” said Wright’s father, Darin, a former defensive tackle at Virginia State. “They will be a dominating pair the next two years.”

THE NEWCOMER

Of the two, Edozie faced the steeper learning curve. Before last season, he had never played football.

But Forest Park head football coach John Robinette saw Edozie’s size and encouraged him to consider the sport, starting with his freshman year. The challenge was convincing Edozie’s mother, Marie, to let her son play football. Marie, who is originally from Nigeria, didn’t know much about football, but she knew enough about the potential for concussions and other injuries to keep Edozie off the field. She preferred he stick with basketball.

Robinette kept asking Edozie. And Edozie kept asking his mom. Finally, going into Edozie’s sophomore year, Marie relented. She felt better after talking to Robinette. He couldn’t guarantee an injury-free career for her son. But he would do everything he could to keep him safe.

“I didn’t want to be the blocker to keep [Edozie] from something that was potentially beneficial for him in the future,” Marie said.

Edozie has thrived in basketball. He made the varsity as a freshman and then elevated his game to another level for the 2022-23 season. He earned second-team all-state honors, averaged a team-high 14.1 points a game and helped lead the Bruins to their first state tournament since the school opened in 2000.

But for all his success, Edozie had attracted no Division I scholarship offers for basketball. Yes, he stands 6-foot-7. But so do many other high school basketball players.

No so for football. If Edozie chose that sport for college, he would stand out and attract college interest because of his size.

Edozie remains open to the possibility of playing basketball in college. But he’s considering football as well. And the college football coaches are tracking him. Last fall, the coaches came to check out Wright. But In the process, they noticed Edozie’s frame and began asking Robinette, “Who is that other kid?”

By the spring, more coaches asked the same question. Robinette assured them that while Edozie was raw, he was physically the real deal.

“College coaches can be skeptical when high school coaches tell them a player’s size,” Robinette said. “But Brandon was legit. He has a college-ready body.”

Edozie is still learning. But through repetition, coaching and Wright’s help, he is improving.

“I tell [college] coaches that he makes a lot of mistakes, but he does not make them more than once,” Robinette said. “He wants to be good.”

GETTING A HEAD START

Wright played junior varsity basketball as a freshman and was the team MVP. But he understood early on that he had a better chance of competing at the Division I football level based on his size.

The 6-5, 280-pound Wright did well enough in football that he became the first freshman to start on the offensive line under Robinette. Wright’s transition was helped by being allowed to play for Forest Park’s junior varsity team as an eighth-grader after the pandemic canceled the middle school season.

Designed in part to increase participation levels for sub-varsity high school teams, the Prince William County Public Schools policy has been in effect since the 2013-14 school year. The policy gives eighth-graders this opportunity if the high school they play for is their base school. In addition, the school cannot cut a freshman to make room for an eighth-grader.

Standing out BRANDON EDOZIE Year: Junior Position: Offensive tackle/defensive end Size: 6-7, 280 Did you know? Edozie was a second-team all-state selection in basketball last season after helping lead the Bruins to their first state tournament appearance since the Woodbridge school opened in 2000. NATHANIEL WRIGHT Year: Junior Position: Offensive tackle/defensive tackle Size: 6-5, 280 Did you know? Wright has football scholarship offers so far from Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, James Madison and East Carolina

Wright met both conditions. Forest Park was his base school and it needed extra players, especially in the spring of 2021 when high schools played a condensed schedule due to COVID.

Wright had the option of going to a private school. But Darin Wright had no desire to put his son in another school. Darin believed Forest Park and Robinette, a former center at Potomac High School who played rugby at Virginia Tech, were the best fit. Darin liked that Robinette coached the offensive line and promised nothing but the chance to earn a starting spot.

“He runs his team like an offensive line coach,” Darin said. “It’s old-school and I love it.”

Wright’s extra season with Forest Park gave him experience at that level. It also gave Robinette a glimpse into the future.

“It’s a big jump from middle school to high school football, physically and mentally,” Robinette said. “But Nathaniel did not back down. I thought we might be on to something.”

Wright competed with an upperclassman for a starting tackle position in the preseason freshman year and won the job. He developed into a second-team all-Cardinal District pick as a sophomore who has four Division I offers so far: Wake Forest, James Madison, Virginia Tech and East Carolina.

In addition to competing for Forest Park as an eighth-grader, Wright said he has also benefited from training at the C4 Explosive Sports Training facility. The offseason regimen has increased his speed and strength.

SOLID BOND

Wright is further along in his development, but has no problems helping Edozie grow.

Wright, who also rotates in on defense with Edozie, knows he can count on his teammate at the left tackle position.

“It’s nice to have Brandon as the other tackle because I trust him protecting the quarterback,” Wright said.

Edozie, meanwhile, loves Wright’s input. It’s always welcomed.

“The best part about lining up with Nathaniel is his leadership on the field and learning from him to get better,” Edozie said.

After starting the season 0-2, the Bruins won their first game Sept. 9, 21-10 at Alexandria City. Success upfront played a big part in that and will continue to do so as Forest Park eyes one of the eight postseason berths.

“The last two weeks our [offensive line] has been starting to come together,” Robinette said, “and Nathaniel and Brandon have had a lot to do with that.”