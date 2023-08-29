The New England Patriots released Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts Jr. Tuesday.
NFL teams had until 4 p.m. Tuesday to reduce their initial regular-season rosters to 53. The NFL allows for 16 players on each team's practice squad. Those squads take shape starting Wednesday.
Pitts caught four passes for 42 yards during the preseason.
New England signed Pitts Aug. 1, the day after the Chicago Bears released the undrafted rookie free agent out of Delaware.
The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
