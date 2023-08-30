The New England Patriots have signed Forest Park graduate Thyrick Pitts Jr. to their practice squad.
The Patriots announced Tuesday they had released Pitts to get their initial regular-season roster down to 53 by the 4 p.m. deadline. Then starting at noon Wednesday, NFL teams could sign a maximum of 16 players to their practice squad.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Hylton graduate Silas Dzansi to their practice squad.
Pitts caught four passes for 42 yards during the preseason.
New England signed Pitts Aug. 1, the day after the Chicago Bears released the undrafted rookie free agent out of Delaware.
The 6-foot-3 Pitts was a three-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection at Delaware. In 2022, he caught a career-high 57 passes for 631 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns.
