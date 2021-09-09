Kirk Peterson, the new head footbal coach at the Flint Hill School in Oakton, has numerous Arlington connections.
Peterson was an outside linebacker at Yorktown High School in Arlington, where he graduated in 1992 and played for Bruce Hanson, who is still the team’s head coach. Peterson was an assistant coach under Keith Powell at Wakefield High School, leading the freshman team to a 9-1 record in his first season at the helm of that squad.
He also coached youth football in Arlington for multiple seasons.
“Flint Hill is just a great place to be, with so much history with the program and great opportunities ahead,” Peterson said.
Peterson is the school’s fourth head coach in as many seasons. He’s confident he will provide much stability now that he’s in place.
Peterson also was an assistant at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Freedom in Woodbridge and was involved with some other programs.
At Flint Hill, Peterson is the sixth head coach in program history.
