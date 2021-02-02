One of the best additions when old high-school buildings in various parts of Northern Virginia have been renovated in recent years are gymnasium bleacher sections that sometimes have been added behind the baskets.
Such additions have occurred at Washington-Liberty and Wakefield highs in Arlington. In Fairfax County, Herndon, West Springfield and Lake Braddock schools have added such bleachers. Hopefully, the upcoming renovation of the Oakton High gym will include the same.
Those areas are nice options for another area for spectators to watch basketball games, offering a different sight-angle and perspective. The hoop action is always straight ahead, coming and going. Some prefer to watch that sport in such a manner.
Whatever the preference, it’s nice to have another option.
Those seats certainly don’t go unused. They have become quite popular student sections at such locals, like at Washington-Liberty and Wakefield, when fans are allowed inside to watch. Students are not permitted inside to watch this season during the pandemic, with only up to 25 parents attending at games in Fairfax County.
Without those active and colorful student sections, with fans waving their arms in shooters’ eyes while attired in creative game-theme outfits, talk about a huge missing link for such contests. Just not anything close to as much fun.
The Washington-Liberty student section behind its home basket for girls and boys games has become well known the past few seasons. Those bleachers are packed full, especially for popular Friday-night or weekend action. And wow, are those students enthusiastic and so very loud, with constant cheering – starting even before tipoff.
Here’s to keeping fingers crossed that all future high-school renovations include plans for addition to such much fun gymnasium seats.
