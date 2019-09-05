For the second time this summer, the Wakefield High School girls basketball team is without a head coach.
Mason Bishop accepted the job in July, then had to step down just weeks later because of a job change and some unexpected family health issues.
“I’m disappointed because I was really looking forward to coaching Wakefield and trying to be a helpful coach,” Bishop said.
Bishop replaced Marcia Richardson, who coached the Warriors to 103 wins and region- and state-tournament berths the past seven seasons.
With Bishop now out, Wakefield is in the process of choosing a replacement, with the season scheduled to start in December. A replacement had not been named as a Sept. 4.
Bishop spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach for the girls high-school basketball program at Lake Braddock Secondary School.
