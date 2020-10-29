For Jessie Everett, taking over as the head girls gymnastics coach at Yorktown High School is a natural progression.
Everett was the assistant coach for the team the last eight seasons under Joanne Price. Years before that, she was a four-year gymnast on the team, winning multiple all-around district championships and participating in region and state competitions before graduating in 2007.
“I know the program and I’m excited to take over,” Everett said. “I think Joanne and I built a strong program and foundation. So I know what the dynamic is here. I know we have a lot of girls on the team, so that is a good thing.”
Everett likely won’t have an assistant coach her first season, now slated – albeit tenuously – to begin in mid-December. With the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, the new coach said the specifics for the season, meets and practices are still being determined.
“Not all of the details are known yet, but we know it will be a different type of season, and we hope it happens,” Everett said.
The gymnastics team has been holding conditioning workouts in recent weeks.
Everett is no stranger to Arlington. She grew up in the county, participating in club gymnastics and enjoying some success for the summer diving team for a while at Dominion Hills pool, then later at nearby Tuckahoe pool in McLean. She also coached some youth diving.
Everett works in Arlington as a kindergarten teacher at Tuckahoe Elementary School.
“Jessie is an excellent coach, and she is so qualified to be the head coach at Yorktown,” Price said. “She will do a fantastic job.”
After high school, Everett attended and graduated from James Madison University, where she made the women’s diving team as a walk-on, later earning a scholarship.
The women’s gymnastics team at JMU had been dropped when Everett got to the school. She joined the club gymnastics team instead for a while, but missed the competition of big meets. Everett’s father suggested his daughter try out for the diving squad, since she had a background in the sport.
She became quite good, finishing second and fifth her senior season in the 1-meter and 3-meter competitions, respectively, at the conference championships.
Everett remembers her initial tryout for the JMU dive team, coming during the second semester of her freshman year. College coaches are accustomed to gymnasts attempting to switch over and become divers, without much success. So they don’t always pay close attention during such a tryout.
When Everett was preparing for her first dive and began bouncing up and down on the end of the board like experienced divers frequently do, that was a head-turner.
“I think they were thinking, oh, this is just another gymnast trying to show us what they can’t do,” Everett said. “When they saw me dive, they knew they had someone they could work with.”
