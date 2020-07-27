With a 14-2 record, the Night Owls clinched first place in the Northern Virginia Collegiate League with multiple victories in recent summer baseball action.
Great Falls resident Lucas Donlon doubled in one of those wins.
For the second place 10-6 Sliders in a victory, Langley High School graduate Jack Hoeymans had a hit and an RBI and Madison High grad Michael Schultz pitched a scoreless and hitless innings with a strikeout. In another win, Hoeymans doubled twice and swiped a base with Madison grad Zach Perkins having a hit and a sacrifice fly.
Madison graduate Pete Nielsen had three hits and three RBI and earned the save on the mound in one inning of hitless and scoreless work with two strikeouts for the 10-6 second place Hot Wings, and Vienna Post 180 alum Avery Neaves had some big hits, including a homer and three RBI for the team, in recent action.
Also for the Hot Wings, Madison grads Kyle Novak and Mason Satterfield added two hits each with McLean High grad Jack Slade, Langley grad Kenny Lippman and Marshall High grad Robert Kelley all pitching well with strikeouts.
For the Rough Riders (6-9-1) Flint Hill School graduate Brendan Albrittain was 2 for 2 with a double in a game and threw an inning of scoreless and hitless ball in relief. Also, Flint Hill grad Justin Taylor had two hits and an RBI.
Oakton High grad Eric Lingebach added an RBI and Flint Hill grad O’Kelly McWilliams had two strikeouts in three innings.
For the 8-8 Bunt Cakes, Madison graduates Fitz Halloran and Chris Polymeropoulos had hits in a 9-8 loss to the Night Owls.
For the Gators (5-10-1) in a loss, Madison graduate Josh Gjormand had three hits.
The eight-team league playoffs were scheduled for this week.
The Yard Dogs are 6-10 and the Chili Dogs 4-12.
Lingebach is one of a number of local players who are having a productive college summer season.
Through 16 games for the Rough Riders, he was batting .410 with 27 RBI, five home runs (two grand slams), three doubles, one triple and three sacrifice flies.
Lingebach had an eight-RBI game in which he homered twice, one a grand slam.
• Former teammates on the state-champion Great Falls Little League Major All-Stars Kyle Novak and Lucas Donlon are playing in the Northern Virginia Collegiate League this summer and had productive baseball campaigns entering the playoffs.
Novak is a Madison High School graduate and Donlon a grad of Georgetown Prep private school.
For the first-place Night Owls, Donlon was hitting .431 in 16 games with a home run, six doubles and 20 RBI.
Novak plays for the Hot Wings and was batting .313 with a homer and nine RBI.
Both play Division I college baseball, Novak for James Madison University and Donlon for Virginia Tech.
Other players from that Great Falls all-star team who are still playing college baseball are Danny Hosley (Norfolk State University) and Jason Volpicelli (Washington and Lee University).
All four had productive seasons in the short spring campaign that was cut way short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That Great Falls all-star team was eliminated in the region tournament back then after defeating eventual World Series champion Tennessee for one of its victories in the competition. Novak homered twice in that victory over Tennessee.
