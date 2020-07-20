With only five more playing dates remaining in the regular season of the initial eight-team Northern Virginia Collegiate League summer baseball campaign when the week began, the Night Owls were in first place with a 10-2 record.
Local players Lucas Donlon of Great Falls and Flint Hill School graduate Teddy Reddington play for the Night Owls. Donlon had two hits in both games of a doubleheader split with the Hot Wings on July 18 and amassed four RBI in the contests.
The Sliders are in second place with an 8-4 record. Local players Jack Hoeymans and Zach Perkins play for the Sliders, who began the week with a six-game winning streak and had won eight of nine after an 0-3 start.
Tied for third with 6-6 records are the Hot Wings and Bunt Cakes.
For the Bunt Cakes, local players Will Bean homered in a recent contest and Chris Polymeropoulos had a hit and an RBI.
For the Hot Wings in recent action, Pete Nielsen had three hits and two RBI.
The Rough Riders have a 5-6-1 record, the Chili Dogs and Yard Dogs are 4-8 and the Gators are 4-7-1.
The Gators Drew Stieg, a McLean High School graduate, had a three-run double on July 18 to put his team ahead to stay in a win over the Rough Riders. Flint Hill grad Justin Taylor had two hits for the Rough Riders.
On the mound in the win for the Gators, who trailed 2-0 for much of the contest, Josh Gjormand closed in 11/3 innings of 13-pitch scoreless relief with a strikeout. He pitched out of a couple of jams.
In a Rough Riders win over the Gators, Oakton High grad Eric Lingebach homered twice, one a grand slam, had eight RBI and walked two times. Flint Hill grad Brendan Albrittain pitched well in relief in the victory.
The league’s regular season ends Monday, July 27. Then the eight-team postseason tournament games.
The format will be single-elimination in the first two rounds. Then the surviving two teams will play a three-game series to determine the champion.
