Behind the power and production of their potent bats, the Night Owls baseball team won first won the regular-season championship of the inaugural Northern Virginia Collegiate League, then capped the short summer campaign by going 3-0 and rallying in each contest to capture the tournament crown.
The top-seeded Night Owls (18-2) belted six home runs to defeat the second-seeded Sliders (13-7) by a 9-6 score in the tourney-title game, Aug. 1 at Waters Field in Vienna. The champs ended the season with an eight-game winning streak. The Sliders had their five-game victory string snapped with the loss.
The Night Owls hit well all season long, averaging nine runs per game and score in double digits eight times.
"We were behind in every game, but this team can hit so we knew we could come back," said Night Owls starting third baseman and Great Falls resident Lucas Donlon, who belted a solo homer in the final.
The homer was his second of the season.
In the final, the Night Owls, coached by Sal Colangelo, had 11 hits and trailed 3-0 and 6-2. The Sliders had 12 hits and one home run.
Also homering for the Night Owls was Carter Cunningham, Austin Gautheir, Yareb Martinez, Matt Thomas and Rob Weissheier, who also doubled. Thomas had two hits in the win. Also, Ethan Rothstein had a hit and an RBI, Garrett Riley had a hit and Aiden Tierney stole a base.
Right-handed reliever Danny Checkosky was the winning pitcher, working four scoreless innings, striking out two and allowing two hits. Jared Dingus threw the final two innings of scoreless ball to earn the save.
"Playing in this league and for coach Sal was really fun," said Donlon, who will be a rising sophomore player in college for Virginia Tech. "He drafted me and I got to play with Matt Thomas. We played against each other in college."
The league was started because many other summer college leagues were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donlon was planning to play in one of those leagues.
"When I heard about this league, it was really exciting to have another opportunity," Donlon said.
Donlon became one of the league's top hitters, finishing with a .452 batting average. Donlon hit safely in his final 11 games and in 19 of the team's 20 contests. He hit two home runs, had eight eights and 23 RBI.
"There were a lot of good players in this league," Donlon said. "I didn't know if I would do this good. I worked hard to prepare, so playing in this league paid off."
Flint Hill graduate Teddy Reddington also played for the Night Owls.
Madison High School graduate Zach Perkins had a hit in the loss for the Sliders, as did Langley High grad Jack Hoeymans, who was one of his team's best hitters.
Tyler Cassagrande homered in the loss for the Sliders, Griffin Boone had two hits, Tyler DeMartino had two hits and three RBI and Ben Williamson had two hits, including a double.
In the semifinals the Night Owls defeated the Bunt Cakes, 11-7, after nipping the Chili Dogs, 7-6, in the first round.
The Sliders downed the Hot Wings, 10-9, in the semifinals and the Yard Dogs, 11-2, in their opener.
The Sliders started the season 0-3, dropping three close games then started winning regularly.
"We knew we had a good ball club, but you never know," Sliders coach Rob Hahne said. "We had good balance and a deep lineup. We were able to throw strikes and minimize baserunners, play defense and our bats woke up after that start."
See this Website or the Sun Gazette Sports Twitter site for stories about the semifinal wins for the Sliders and Night Owls.
NOTE: The eight-team college league quickly became popular, drawing many fans to many of the games. League officials plan to have the league again next summer.
