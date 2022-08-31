None of the three public high schools in Arlington received the annual Virginia High School League’s Stay in the Game recognitions for the 2021-22 sports school year.
The awards are issued to VHSL public-high-school athletic programs that did not have a coach or athlete ejected from an athletic event during that school year.
If one player or coach is ejected from any event, no matter how early or late in a season, then the school can’t receive the award.
Yorktown has won the award multiple times in previous years.
This year there were only 54 schools out of a possible 318 statewide that earned the awards.
Marshall and McLean high schools in Fairfax County and Meridian High in Falls Church were the only Northern Virginia Schools to receive the honor.
An administrator from the VHSL said it was disappointing that more schools didn’t receive the award, since the honor regards good sportsmanship.
A director of student activities from one school in the Sun Gazette’s coverage area lamented that all it takes is one lapse in judgment from a coach or player, and the school can’t win the award.
